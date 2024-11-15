Is Will Anderson playing for the Texans in Week 11 against Dallas Cowboys?
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans hope to end a two-game skid on Monday Night Football as they face the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium.
There are plenty of reasons to believe Houston can secure the win over Dallas, mostly due to the fact that the Cowboys have lost five in a row at home. They're also without Dak Prescott, who tore his hamstring during a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
Still, the Texans have some concerns of their own. Not only have they suddenly become a frustratingly bad second-half team, but they had to play in Week 10 without their top pass rusher, Will Anderson, Jr.
Will the Houston Texans have Will Anderson, Jr. in Week 11?
Anderson is dealing with a high ankle sprain and from the sounds of it, Week 11 won't be his return date. According to Aaron Wilson, the injury might keep him out for a while, with December as a potential return date.
Such a strategy makes sense given the Texans hold a firm lead in the AFC South. They also have the tiebreaker with the Indianapolis Colts after sweeping the season series.
Anderson recorded seven sacks as a rookie and already surpassed that total in year two. In nine games, the Alabama product racked up 27 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
With him out, the Texans will lean more on Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry. They're fortunate to have enough pass-rush help that they can take their time and allow Anderson to get fully healthy before returning.