AFC South Power Rankings Week 11: Texans remain kings, by default
By Randy Gurzi
For the second week in a row, the Houston Texans suffered a loss. On Halloween, they looked out of sorts against the New York Jets and were determined to put that outing behind them.
That led to a great performance in the first half of Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. Houston built a 23-7 lead at the half but couldn't score in the final 30 minutes. The result was a 26-23 defeat, dropping them to 6-4 on the season.
Despite the loss, Houston remains in full contril of the AFC South. All three opponents lost, so they remain on top of the divisional power rankings. Let's dive in and see how their three rivals stack up behind them.
4. Tennessee Titans (2-7)
Will Levis returned and played well with 175 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't enough though as the Tennessee Titans fell to 2-7 with a loss to the Chargers. They get ready to play the Vikings in Week 11, the same team who just knocked off the Jaguars.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
With Mac Jones filling in for an injured Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars went into the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over the Minnesota Vikings. Two field goals put the Vikings on top and an interception in Minnesota territory sealed their fate. They're 2-8 and it feels like the entire staff could be in trouble.
2. Indianapolis Colts (4-6)
The Indianapolis Colts had to take on the Buffalo Bills this weekend and were knocked off 30-20. Their defense kept Josh Allen from throwing any touchdowns while forcing two picks. As for their quarterback, Joe Flacco had two touchdowns but threw three interceptions.
That proved to be too much to overcome, as they fell to 4-6. They're the only team close to Houston but were swept by the division leaders, making it tough to see them getting back into the race.
1. Houston Texans (6-4)
Back-to-back losses have the Texans looking for answers. Thankfull, they should be able to get back on track in Week 11.
They play their third consecutive prime time game and will head to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys. Their in-state rivals will be starting Cooper Rush in place of an injured Dak Prescott, and Rush struggled in Week 10. The veteran backup was 13-of-23 for 45 yards with no touchdowns.
Houston's defense should be able to keep him from taking off and they're expected to have Nico Collins back. Throw in the 0-4 home record for Dallas and this is the perfect game for the Texans to get their second-half woes figured out and stop the losing streak.