Is former Texans QB Deshaun Watson done in the NFL?
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson has not been the player the Cleveland Browns hoped he would be when they traded for him in 2022. The former Houston Texans signal caller went from one of the most exciting playmakers in the league to someone who struggled with accuracy, vision, and confidence.
He's also been unable to stay on the field, suffering season-ending injuries the past two years. Throw in an 11-game suspension in 2022, and Watson has played just 19 games since leaving Houston.
It's been so bad that fans in Cleveland were cheering when he suffered his injury in Week 7.
Teammates have come to his defense and while some of their words might have been questionable, they're correct that cheering for an injury isn't right. That said, it's clear that Watson in Cleveland isn't working, leading to speculation that he could be released in the offseason.
If that were to happen, the Browns would be eating a lot of money since he has two years remaining on his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal. Such a move isn't unprecedented, thanks to the Denver Broncos, but it's still a huge decision that has yet to be made.
From there, it's fair to ask if Watson would get another chance in the NFL.
WIll Deshaun Watson get another chance if released?
In 19 games for the Browns, Watson has completed 61.2 percent of his attempts for 3,365 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 picks. That's a far cry from his final year in Houston. That was in 2020, when Watson completed 70.2 percent of his attempts for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and just seven picks.
His elite play for the Texans is why Cleveland gave him a shot despite his off-field concerns. Now, his struggles coupled with those concerns could spell the end.
If Watson is released by the Browns, it's difficult to see any other team rolling the dice.