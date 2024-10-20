Browns fans cheer as former Texans QB Deshaun Watson suffers gruesome leg injury
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans were involved in one of the more high-profile trades in NFL history in 2022 when they sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston not only unloaded a quarterback who was facing some terrible accusations but procured three first-round picks and a third-rounder as well.
Houston used those picks to help rebuild their franchise, which is one of the best in the AFC right now. Cleveland, on the other hand, has hardly been able to lean on their quarterback.
Watson, who signed a fully guaranteed $230 million deal after joining the Browns, played just 12 games in his first two seasons. Watson missed 11 games in 2022 due to a suspension. He was back in 2023 but a shoulder injury sent him to the IR after just six games.
Now, it appears they will get just seven this year as Watson suffered a gruesome-looking injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Early reports suggest it's an Achilles injury and he had to be carted off the field.
Watson, who brings baggage not only due to his off-field concerns, has been struggling on the field. He's been inconsistent with accuracy and looks nothing like the player he was during his time in Houston. His tenure in Cleveland has been such a problem that fans at his home stadium were cheering when he was being taken off the field.
Ironically, Watson was having his best game of the season, going 15-of-17 for 128 yards before the injury. The same was true in 2023 as he had his best outing in a win over the Baltimore Ravens before his shoulder injury forced him out of action.