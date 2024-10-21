Sneaky Texans CB trade target is waiting to be rescued nightmare season
By Ryan Heckman
Following a heartbreaking Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Houston Texans now regroup and get set for a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
But, along with getting ready for next week's game, the Texans may also be choosing to monitor the trade market which has grown hotter and hotter over the past week. Already, we've seen names like Davante Adams and Amari Cooper get dealt, and the trade deadline is set to pass on November 5.
Houston's roster is pretty well-rounded and, even though they're coming off a loss, the team still looks like a legitimate contender in the AFC. However, that doesn't mean the Texans won't go looking for added help.
If the Texans chose to get involved before the deadline, where should they be looking? Currently, their biggest weakness is pretty obvious.
The cornerback depth needs some help, at the moment, with Jeff Okudah on injured reserve and Kamari Lassiter expected to be out a few games or so. After the Texans play the Colts next, their defense will have the unfortunate task of playing against Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb in the coming weeks.
The Texans should be targeting Greg Newsome prior to the NFL trade deadline
Of course, Derek Stingley Jr. is going to be manning all of the top names. But, the Texans still need some help alongside him. And, if Houston wanted to go get some added depth, they could look at Cleveland Browns corner Greg Newsome.
Now, Newsome does play the slot corner position which is currently manned by Jalen Pitre, here in Houston. But, Newsome has previously played outside as well, and could switch over to that role with the Texans if he was dealt.
This season, Newsome is having a bit of a down year, but the Browns' season might be the biggest culprit overall. It's tough to play in Cleveland, this year, as we've seen. Potentially, Newsome's slower start to the 2024 campaign might be reason for the Texans to get him on the cheap.
Just last season, though, Newsome had himself a career year and put up his best numbers ever in categories like opposing passer rating (74.8), completion percentage allowed (56.7), interceptions (2) and tackles for loss (4).
One of the advantages in getting Newsome is also the fact that he has his fifth-year option already exercised for next year. He wouldn't be a one-year rental, and would be giving the Texans even more depth once guys like Lassiter and Okudah return.
The Browns already traded Amari Cooper and very well could be on their way to full-on selling mode. Will the Texans take advantage?