Is Christian Harris playing for the Houston Texans in Week 15?
By Randy Gurzi
A third-round pick out of Alabama in 2022, Christian Harris developed into a major weapon for the Houston Texans. He put up 74 tackles, five pass deflections, a sack, and one interception as a rookie. He followed that up with 101 tackles, two sacks, seven pass defenses, and a forced fumble in year two.
His performance was integral in their defensive turnaround as the Texans not only became a playoff team last season, but made it to the AFC Divisional Round.
READ MORE: Houston Texans DE Danielle Hunter is on record-setting pace this year
That was the last time Harris played with a leg injury sidelining him throughout the preseason and first 14 weeks. During their bye, Harris was designated to return from the IR, which will give their defense a major boost. The only question is whether or not he will play in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
Will Christian Harris play for Texans in Week 15?
Harris has yet to be a full participant in practice. He returned on Monday but as of Thursday, he was still limited. Head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed his status earlier this week but didn't sound overly optimistic that Harris would be on the field against Miami.
Ryans said he looked like himself but they needed to get him mental reps. Even if Harris was able to suit up on Sunday, taking it easy is the right approach. Houston could lock up the division this weekend with a win — and an Indianapolis loss. They could also secure the AFC South with just two wins in the final four games.
Ensuring Harrris is ready for the playoffs is the right approach. That's why seeing him Sunday might be a long shot.