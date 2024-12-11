Houston Texans playoff scenarios: Week 15 feels like a must-win game
By Ryan Heckman
After a strong start to the season, the Houston Texans come out of their bye week having lost four of their last seven. It hasn't been smooth sailing, but they are still in prime position to not only secure a playoff berth, but win the AFC South as soon as this weekend.
In order to make that happen, it's pretty simple. The Texans need two things to happen. First of all, Houston needs the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Denver Broncos in the late afternoon window. The Texans' game will have already happened by this point.
Indianapolis (6-7) is fighting for their playoff lives, at this point, as are the Broncos (8-5). Denver's defense has been playing good football. Quarterback Bo Nix has been playing good football. Logic would tell us that the Broncos win this game and leave the Colts hanging on by a thread.
Let's assume the Broncos are able to take care of business against the Colts. If they do that, and if the Texans have won their game against the Miami Dolphins, then Houston wins the AFC South. It's as simple as that.
But, it's not going to be easy. The Texans' schedule is anything but a cake walk down the stretch, which is why this weekend is pivotal.
The Texans' road to clinching the AFC South is a difficult one in Week 15
Although the math is simple and only requires the outcome of two games, the Texans' road is still not easy by any means. Having to beat a hungry Dolphins team that's won four of five is a tall task.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in completion percentage and is playing as efficient as he's ever played. Weapons like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith have seen an uptick since Tua's return and the offense is operating at a much higher level.
Miami knows they're not out of it, and with a win, they're well within reach of a postseason berth. With a win over Houston, the Dolphins can make things extremely interesting for the AFC over the remaining three weeks.
This weekend, alone, could offer even more hope to multiple teams that are fighting for their lives, and the Texans play a huge part in all of that.
If the Texans can't clinch this weekend, fans might start to get a little worried, because it does not get any easier. In Week 16, the Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 17, it's the Baltimore Ravens. There is a realistic world where the Texans fall to 8-8 if they first lose this game to Miami.
That would be a nightmare, so let's hope Houston pulls this one out and takes care of business at its earliest convenience.