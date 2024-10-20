Instant reaction Week 7: Texans waste 100-yard effort from Joe Mixon
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, Joe Mixon was the primary contributor on offense for the Houston Texans. In his second game back from injury, he managed to pick up more than 100 yards for the second game in a row — and third time this season.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Texans to improve to 6-1 in Week 7. They ended up dropping a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 24-22 on a last-second field goal from Brandon McManus.
The 45-yard kick was the seventh lead change of the game in what proved to be a defensive battle. One that the Texans know they should have won considering they had three turnovers.
Those turnovers started on the opening drive when Houston's defense set the offense up for a chip-shot field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Neville Hewitt recorded an interception at the Texans' 44 after Jalen Pitre deflected the pass. The linebacker ran it back 45 yards, giving them the ball at the 11. The offense stalled but Ka'imi Fairbairn was good from 23 yards out.
As good as that play was from Hewitt, he then helped Green Bay take the lead early in the second quarter. After a six-yard completion on second-and-14, Hewitt was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he picked up Jayden Reed and slammed him to the turf.
Instead of facing a third-and-nine, the Packers had a first down at the Houston 20. A few snaps later, they took a 7-3 lead when Love hit tight end Tucker Kraft from 14 yards out for a touchdown. The back and forth continued throughout the first half with Mixon running in two short touchdowns while Dontayvion Wicks beat De'Angelo Ross on a deep route for a 30-yard score. All of that made it a 19-14 Houston lead at the half.
Mixon's touchdowns masked some issues on the offensive line as they had a hard time keeping C.J. Stroud clean. That continued in the second half when they had to punt on a three-and-out on their first possession. That came after Stroud was sacked on third-and-five. That was the second time he was sacked on third down in the game, but he had instant pressure on others as well. In all, he was sacked four times, three of which were on third down.
The ground game continued to be the key as Mixon was the one constant for Houston. He finished with 115 yards on the ground and helped the offense grind out a 13-play, 45-yard drive that chewed up 6:27 in the fourth quarter. Fairbairn connected on a 35-yard field goal with 1:44 to play to cap off that drive and give the Texans a 22-21 lead.
Green Bay had too much time left on the clock though, as they went 44 yards on just seven plays. That set up McManus for the 45-yarder and sent the Texans home with their second loss of the season.
Up next for Texans
The Texans return home and will host the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. They have a quick turnaround after that, facing the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football on Halloween.