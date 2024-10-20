Texans have another huge injury scare during Week 7 game vs. Packers
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries have been the dominant storyline for the Houston Texans for the past two seasons. They overcame more than anyone in 2023 and that's been the case again in 2024.
They went into Week 7 with Nico Collins on the IR and also had to rule out five players for their showdown with the Green Bay Packers. That included linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o as well as defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Kamari Lassiter.
Now, they might have another star to worry about. During the second quarter against Green Bay, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. was sent to the medical tent after hurting his shoulder during the Packers' first scoring drive of the game.
Anderson is coming off the best game of his career against the New England Patriots. The second-year defensive end had three sacks and batted a pass in the air that was intercepted.
He was named the AFC Player of the Week for his work.
Update: The Texans took a 10-7 lead when Joe Mixon ran a short touchdown following a special teams turnover. The extra time might have helped as Anderson was back on the field. It was evident during the offensive series that he was feeling ready to go.
Anderson was seen jumping up and down on the sideline, apparently cleared from his injury.
It's worth keeping an eye on Anderson during the game but hopefully, the trip to the tent was purely cautionary.