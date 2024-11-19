Instant reaction: Houston fans invade Dallas, Texans win easily on MNF
By Randy Gurzi
The two-game losing streak is finally over. The Houston Texans improved to 7-4 with a 34-10 win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
It was tough to tell it was a road game with the stands full of Houston fans — which had to be frustrating for Jerry Jones. Not nearly as frustrating as watching his team struggle, but still pretty high on the scale.
Houston made those fans happy as they came out ready to explode, with Nico Collins going 77 yards on a screen pass for a touchdown. Unfortunately, that didn't count since Laremy Tunsil was flagged for being downfield before the pass. They still found themselves scoring in a hurry with Joe Mixon running it in from 45-yards out.
He wasn't done there as Mixon recorded a one-yard touchdown to give his team a 14-0 lead. This score came after Derek Stingley, Jr. picked off a pass from Cooper Rush meant for CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas woke up after this, outscoring the Texans 10-3 in the second quarter. The big play came from KaVontae Turpin, who took a short pass and ran it into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown.
It could have been even worse in the second quarter for Houston, but Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal which would have made it a four-point game at the half. This miss was a shock since it was the first time he missed at AT&T Stadium, and was a result of him slipping on his plant foot.
Houston went up 20-10 when Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 29-yarder and they were bailed out when a penalty from Derek Barnett led to the Cowboys taking a 64-yard kick off the board. Instead of making it 20-13, they turned it over on downs — and were still down by two scores.
That score opened up more when Barnett recorded a strip-sack and then recovered the ball (after Tyler Guyton picked it up and fumbled again). He then ran it in from 28 yards out, to put the game away.
Mixon ran in his third touchdown of the game to make it a 34-10 victory.
Up Next for Texans
At 7-4, the Texans will head back to NRG Stadium to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. They then head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in Week 13 before heading into the bye week. They can create even more separation in the AFC South if they can knock off those teams.