Cowboys star has harsh words for Dalton Schultz following Texans win
By Randy Gurzi
Dalton Schultz had some fun at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys after the Houston Texans defeated them on Monday Night Football in Week 11.
The second-year Texan posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he poured milk into coffee, which revealed the message: "The Houston Texans are the best team in Texas!" Schultz, who spent five seasons in Dallas, is now hearing from two former teammates.
Micah Parsons had Trevon Diggs on his Podcast, The Edge, and the two discussed the video, which Parsons called "some little coffee troll thing," before referring to him as a "sidebar."
Diggs, whose brother Stefon Diggs is on the IR for Houston, said Schultz could "laugh now, cry later." Parsons then added that Shcultz made no impact on the game. He said that had Joe Mixon trolled the Cowboys, he would have understood.
Schultz had five receptions for 33 yards against his former team. Mixon ended up with 109 yards rushing and 44 through the air. He also scored three touchdowns.
Parsons wasn't done there, as he finished by telling his listeners that the Cowboys are still the better team in the state.
"We know in our minds that we are the real team in Texas" — Parsons on his The Edge Podcast
The Cowboys just dropped their fifth game in a row and have yet to win at home. Maybe there was a time when they were the superior team, and they still lead the Texas series 4-3 all-time. But in 2024, there's no denying the Texans are far better. That's why they're going to be focused on the playoffs soon while Dallas is left wondering if they will win one more game before the season ends.