Texans beat the Cowboys so bad it made Dak Prescott cry after the game
The Houston Texans ensured that they'd be the best NFL team in Texas for at least the next two years (or potentially the next four) by demolishing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The win bumped the Texans to 7-4 on the year while dropping the 'Boys to a measly 3-7 record and effectively ending any hopes they had of a playoff run.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't even play in the game but he revealed to David Moore of The Dallas Morning News that watching his Cowboys get blown out by the Texans brought him to tears.
"The other day, after the game, I guess, it all just hit me. Boom, right? A couple of tears came down. This is going to hurt, it’s going to suck at times. You just have to understand this is one of the moments that it does. I don’t want anything right now other than to let it suck."
Let's be clear here, we're not laughing at someone for being emotional, that'd just be mean. Rather, the laughing here is more at how badly the Texans whooped the Cowboys and what a bad year it's been for the other NFL team in the state of Texas.
The Texans and Cowboys don't play each other often thanks to Houston residing in the AFC and Dallas calling the NFC home but when they do meet up, it's always a battle for who will be the best in the state of Texas. The Texans won this match-up, the first time they'd done so since an overtime win against Big D in the 2018 season.
Before that, Houston had been a laughing stock in the series, dropping three straight contests to their in-state foe. They did, however, win the first-ever showdown between the two in the Texans' inaugural season back in 2002.
Houston's win only gave Dallas a 4-3 advantage in the series and with the Texans looking to be on the upswing while the Cowboys are trending downwards, hopefully they can even the score the next time these two teams meet up.
All of that being said, it's been a bad year for the Cowboys and Prescott's emotions show just that. He's going to miss the rest of the year with an injury and the Cowboys just don't look like they care when they're out there on the field. The Texans were able to take advantage of that and had an explosive fourth quarter that gave them the 24-point win.