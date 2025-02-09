Houston Texans sign CFL No. 1 overall pick to future contract

The Houston Texans have finalized their coaching staff and can now turn their attention to the roster. While their major moves will take place when the new season begins, they're already working on signing available players to a future/reserve deal.

They're not able to negotiate with anyone who was on an active roster to end the regular season but can target players from practice squads.

READ MORE: 2 Houston Texans who deserve expanded roles, and 2 who do not

That's what they did this weekend as they agreed to terms with Kingsley Jonathan on a Reserve/Future contract.

We have signed Kingsley Jonathan to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/jBEJA1Ziza — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 7, 2025

Jonathan was a standout for the Syracuse Orange, recording 102 tackles, 15.0 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in five seasons.

In addition to his play on the field, Jonathan was praised for his work outside of the game. He was a semifinalist in 2021 for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

Texans land CFL No. 1 overall pick

Following his NCAA career, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder went undrafted in the NFL. The Nigerian-born Jonathan was selected first overall in the CFL Global Draft though, with the Montreal Alouettes attempting to bring him in.

He decided against pursuing a career up north and signed with the Buffalo Bills. Jonathan was cut in late August, landing with the Chicago Bears. He played just five games with them and had four tackles before being waived.

This led to a second stint in Buffalo. He was again released in August of 2024 and then re-signed to the Bills' practice squad.

Making the roster in Houston willl be tough, especially if they re-sign Derek Barnett who was an excellent backup to Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

More Texans news and analysis