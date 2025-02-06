Houston Texans make underrated hire to fortify offensive staff

The Houston Texans continue to build up their offensive coaching staff as they’ve reportedly hired Jerry Schuplinski, who was recently working as an offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Rams.

Aaron Wilson broke the news that the Texans were bringing Schuplinski to their staff but doesn’t know what his exact title will be just yet. What we do know is that this is another addition with ties to the New England Patriots.

Schuplinski won three Super Bowls as a member of Bill Belichick’s staff. He worked there from 2013 through 2018, meaning he and new offensive coordinator Nick Caley worked together under Belichick.

The two were together once again with the Rams this past season with Caley serving as the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator while Schuplinski was a senior offensive assistant.

What will Jerry Schuplinski’s role be with the Houston Texans?

It’s easy to look at Schuplinski’s resume and think he’s being added to help C.J. Stroud. He’s worked with quarterbacks with the Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants. However, his expertise goes beyond that.

He also worked with tight ends for the Las Vegas Raiders where he helped Michael Mayer put up decent numbers as a rookie.

Jerry Schuplinski is a big time hire for the Houston Texans.



Has been an offensive assistant in multiple different schemes including Mcdaniels & Mcvay with Nick Caley.



He was the Raiders TE coach in 2023 where he helped develop Michael Mayer along with multiple QB coaching… pic.twitter.com/yP4rFOE5TX — Jacob (@TexansJacob) February 5, 2025

General manager Nick Caserio continues to build this team in the image of the Patriots, which is where he honed his skills. He’s not just hiring anyone from New England though, but focusing on those who have found success with other franchises and will complement one another well.

