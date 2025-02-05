Houston Texans score a huge win with underrated assistant coach news

When the Houston Texans decided to hire Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator, it left things up in the air with Jerrod Johnson.

The former NFL quarterback has been with Houston since DeMeco Ryans was hired in 2023, working as their quarterbacks coach. He was one of the top candidates to replace Bobby Slowik as the offensive coordinator but ultimately wasn't selected for the job.

Despite missing out on the promotion, Johnson plans to stick with the franchise. According to Aaron Wilson, Johnson is expected to be back in the same role for the 2025 season, a major win for the organization.

Johnson has been praised for his work with C.J. Stroud as he helped the Houston quarterback win the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

This season wasn't as strong for Stroud but it's fair to say their issues on the offensive line were to blame. The Texans hope the addition of Caley, and the promotion of Cole Popovich will help fix that concern.

Jerrod Johnson had an interesting journey during pro career

Johnson offers a unique perspective after his well-traveled career. He played professionally in the UFL, the NFL, the CFL, and the IFL (Indoor Football League).

While in the NFL, he played for six different franchises while suiting up for 11 teams total. Despite his travels, he never took a snap in the NFL.

Since retiring, the Houston native has spent time coaching with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. He's expected to be an offensive coordinator at one point but for now, the Texans get to continue leaning on him.

