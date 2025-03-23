Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud gets nod of approval from NFL legend

C.J. Stroud has some impressive supporters. The Houston Texans signal-caller recently earned praise from Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford, who said he watches Stroud for inspiration.

Now, one of the most prolific passers of all time should be added to the list.

In an interview with FanSided, Drew Brees said that he's a big fan of Stroud. He went as far as to say the third-year pro reminds him of himself.

"C.J. is a QB I am a really big fan of. I love his game, poise & mentality. I love what they are building in Houston," Brees said.

Stroud burst onto the scene in 2023, throwing for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. His numbers in year two weren't as impressive, with Stroud playing in two more games but throwing for fewer yards (3,727) and touchdowns (20). He also saw his interception total increase from five to 12.

As pointed out by Jason Kelce when he and his brother, Travis Kelce, discussed Stroud with Matthew Stafford, the offensive line was a major problem. Houston has spent this offseason attempting to remedy that issue, with general manager Nick Caserio overhauling the unit.

The goal for Houston is to ensure Stroud is comfortable under center. If he is, they believe he can return to the form we saw when he won the NFL Rookie of the Year Award. They also believe the addition of Christian Kirk will help. Injuries at the receiver position were also an issue in 2024 with Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell all missing time.

Even with Kirk and a revamped line, the Texans need to continue to add firepower to the offense if they want to see Stroud live up to his potential.

