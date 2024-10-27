Houston Texans inactive list for Week 8 game against Colts
By Randy Gurzi
Week 8 is here as the Houston Texans (5-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) at NRG Stadium. The two teams met back in Week 1, with Houston winning on the road 29-27.
They look to sweep the series with their AFC South rival, which would also give them a firm lead in the division. The Colts are the only other team in the division with a winning record, making them the lone threat at this point.
More Texans News:
Houston has dealt with a myriad of injuries this season and while their injury report isn't too alarming in Week 8, they still have a couple of starters ruled out. Here's a look at which players went into the weekend with an injury designation.
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT:
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Knee
Jimmie Ward, S, Groin
QUESTIONABLE:
Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Concussion
Indianapolis also had two players ruled out, although they had one more questionable designation. DeForest Buckner was called "questionable" after being activated from the IR, but his appearance in the game felt inevitable.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report
OUT:
Genard Avery, DE, Foot
Jaylon Carlies, LB, Leg/Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE:
DeForest Buckner, DT, Ankle
Cameron McGrone, LB, Elbow
All that being said, let's see the full list of inactive players for both teams.
Houston Texans inactive players in Week 8
- Nick Broeker, G
- Steven Sims, WR
- Azeez Al-Shaair, LB
- Henry To'oTo'o, LB
- Myles Bryant, CB
- Jimmie Ward, S
Indianapolis Colts inactive players in Week 8
- Sam Ehlinger, QB
- Anthony Gould, WR
- Danny Pinter, C
- Genard Avery, DE
- Isaiah Land, DE
- David Long, CB