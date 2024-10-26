How to watch Texans vs. Colts in NFL Week 8 with & without cable
By Randy Gurzi
We're quickly approaching midseason as the NFL calendar has hit Week 8. The Houston Texans are off to a strong start at 5-2, although they're looking to get a bad taste out of their mouth following a frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.
This weekend, they host the Indianapolis Colts, who they defeated in Week 1. That was one of five games decided by one score for Houston this season as they escaped Indy with a 29-27 victory — holding off Anthony Richardson as he tried to fight his way back from a 22-13 deficit in the final quarter.
Indianapolis is currently 4-3 and remains the No. 1 threat to Houston in the AFC South. A win by the home team would create a lot of separation while also giving them the tiebreaker via a season sweep. With that said, here's all the info you need to see if the Texans can improve to 3-0 in the division — or if the Colts will make it a first-place tie.
Texans vs. Colts game details
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT
How to watch Texans vs. Colts on TV
CBS will again be the home for the Texans' game in Week 8. With the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals playing at the same time, the Houston game is taking a back seat. Most viewers around the nation will see the Eagles/Bengals, while the Texans and Colts game will mostly be regional.
It's a far cry from one week ago when the Texans and Packers were playing in the game of the week.
How to stream Texans vs. Colts
If you live outside of the locations on the coverage map, you can turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season.
You can also catch a live stream of the game on Fubo.
If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.