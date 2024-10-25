Texans 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Houston adds power to both lines in 3-round mock
By Randy Gurzi
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has done an excellent job turning things around. He was able to stockpile draft picks after shipping off Deshaun Watson and has hit on several early selections.
He's also made some savvy moves in trades and free agency. The result is a team that made it to the second round of the NFL Playoffs in 2023 and is 5-2 to kick off this season. As impressive as that is, there's no team that's perfect.
Right now, the Texans have a few holes on their roster, mainly on the interior of both lines. That's why the focus is on the big guys in this three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
A redshirt junior, Dontay Corleone stands 6-foot-1 and 320 pounds. He's spent his entire collegiate career with the Cincinnati Bearcats and has been a force in the middle of their line against the run. Corleone has recorded 105 tackles, with 18 going for a loss. He's added 9.0 sacks, with 3.0 of them coming in six games this season.
He's not likely to produce explosive numbers as a pass rusher in the NFL, but he's a perfect fit for Houston's defensive line. He fills a massive need, and while it might be a stretch to go with a nose tackle in Round 1, he at least feels like a safe pick who will greatly improve their run defense.
Round 2: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Kenyon Green has been one of the lowest-rated guards in the NFL this season, which is why the Texans go for Tyler Booker in this mock.
Booker stands 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds and is one of three interior linemen who could go pro for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Booker needs to improve as a run blocker, but he can hold his own in pass protection and has proven he can play tackle if necessary.
Round 3: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Joe Mixon has been a beast this season for the Texans but the backups have left a lot to be desired. Dameon Pierce has become an afterthought and could eventually be traded. In fact, there was speculation that he could be on the move throughout this past offseason.
With their third-round pick, Houston adds Kalen Johnson from Iowa who would be an excellent backup for Mixon. The 6-foot-0, 225-pound junior has 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first seven games of the season. He could wind up being a starter down the road, but for now, gives the Texans a capable reserve that can carry the load if Mixon were to miss any time.