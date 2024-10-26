3 Houston Texans to watch against Colts in Week 8
The 5-2 Houston Texans fell to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin 24-22 last Sunday and are heading home to face off against Anthony Richardson and the 4-3 Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Colts are nipping at the Texans' heels in the divisional standings, and Houston is looking to keep them from gaining on their first-place seat.
According to Pro Football Focus, The Colts enter Week 8 with the 13th-ranked offense and the 11th-ranked defense, while the Texans have the 11th-ranked offense and the 13th-ranked defense.
With that being said, here are three Houston Texans to watch for in Week 8:
Stefon Diggs, WR
Stefon Diggs caught five of his seven targets for 23 yards, averaged 4.6 yards per reception, and three first downs. This Season, Diggs has caught 42 receptions on 55 targets for 415 yards, averages 4.4 yards per reception, 27 first downs, and two touchdowns, and has carried the ball twice for 12 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans are averaging 227.6 passing yards and 1.4 passing touchdowns per game, while the Colts' defense has allowed 222.1 passing yards and 1.4 passing touchdowns. In Week 8 games, Diggs is averaging 6.8 receptions on 9.4 targets for 85.6 yards and 0.6 touchdowns, with 61 total receptions on 85 targets for 770 yards and five touchdowns through nine games.
2024
- 7 Games
- 42 Receptions
- 415 Receiving Yards (9.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 27 Receiving First Down
- 2 Receiving Touchdown
Look for Stefon Diggs to catch at least six receptions for 60 yards this Sunday against the Colts.
Neville Hewitt, LB
Neville Hewitt recorded nine total tackles, three stops, one interception, and allowed two receptions on three targets for 11 yards. This season, Hewitt has recorded 19 total tackles, six stops, two passes defended, an interception, and allowed three receptions on five targeted passes for 15 yards. The Texans’ defense allows 109.3 rushing yards and 0.6 rushing touchdowns per game, while the Colts average 123 rushing yards and 1.1 rushing touchdowns this season.
2024:
- 3 Games
- 19 Total Tackles (12 Solo - 7 Assisted)
- 6 Stops
- 3 Receptions Allowed (60%)
- 15 Receiving Yards Allowed (5 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Passes Defended
Look for Neville Hewitt to record at least seven tackles this Sunday against the Colts.
Jalen Pitre, S
Jalen Pitre recorded three total tackles, one hurry, one stop, one pass defended, and allowed two receptions on four targets for 13 yards. This season, Pitre has racked up 35 total tackles, 13 stops, five passes defended, two hurries, one quarterback hit, and allowed 20 receptions on 30 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns. This Texans are allowing 138.3 passing yards per game at home, while the Colts are averaging 245 passing yards on the road.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 35 Total Tackles (27 Solo - 8 Assisted - 3 For Loss)
- 13 Stops
- 1 Quarterback Hit
- 20 Receptions Allowed (55.6%)
- 162 Receiving Yards Allowed (8.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 5 Passes Defended
Look for Jalen Petrie to record four total tackles against the Colts this Sunday.