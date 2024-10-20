Houston Texans inactive list for Week 7 game against Packers
By Randy Gurzi
One of the most intriguing games of the week features the 5-1 Houston Texans. They're on the road in Week 7 to take on the 4-2 Green Bay Packers.
Both teams are off to a fast start, but the Texans are easily in first place in the AFC South whereas the Packers are at the bottom of the highly competetive NFC North. This will be the third time the Texans face a team from the NFC North.
Houston defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 2 but lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. That remains their only defeat this year, and they're coming off their best offensive outing, dropping 41 on the New England Patriots.
Offense shouldn't be an issue for Houston with Joe Mixon back. Defensively, however, they might have some concerns due to injuries. With five players listed as out, four of them are defenders. That makes it easy for them to decide who will be inactive. Before we look at the list of who is out for each team, let's check out the injury report.
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT:
Robert Woods, WR, Foot
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Knee
Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Concussion
Kamari Lassiter, CB, Shoulder
Jimmie Ward, S, Groin
QUESTIONABLE:
Steven Sims, WR, BackFoley Fatukasi, DT, Shoulder
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
OUT:
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Shoulder
Colby Wooden, DT, Knee
After looking at the injuries, let's see who will be inactive as the Packers and Texans meet in Week 7.
Houston Texans Inactives
- Nick Broeker, G
- Robert Woods, WR
- Steven Sims, WR
- Azeez Al-Shaair, LB
- Henry To'oTo'o, LB
- Kamari Lassiter, CB
- Jimmie Ward, S
Green Bay Packers Inactives
- John Fitzpatrick, TE
- Travis Glover, T
- Jacob Monk, C
- Brenton Cox, DE
- Devonte Wyatt, DT
- Kitan Oladap, FS