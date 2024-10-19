Houston Texans defense loses another star to injury ahead of Week 7
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries continue to plague the Houston Texans. After overcoming losses throughout the season in 2023, players are still fighting to stay on the field this year.
Houston recently got Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce back from injury but also saw Kamari Lassiter and Jimmie Ward miss a game in Week 6. As of that wasn't enough, they had to send Nico Collins to the IR with a hamstring injury ahead of that game as well.
Heading into Week 7, the news isn't much better with Ward and Lasster remaining out. They're also joined by linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair, and Henry To’oTo’o. That leaves them shorthanded as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on the road.
Lassiter is the team's top pick this season, being selected at No. 42 overall out of Georgia. His absence could have a major impact given the depth at wide receiver for Green Bay. The same goes for Ward, who is a savvy veteran capable of playing in the slot.
Al-Shaair will also be sorely missed. The former 49er spent one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and had 163 tackles and two sacks. In his first six games with the Texans, he's picked up 40 tackles, four pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one sack.
Here's a look at the full injury report for both teams, courtesy of the Texans' official website.
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT:
Robert Woods, WR, Foot
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Knee
Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Concussion
Kamari Lassiter, CB, Shoulder
Jimmie Ward, S, Groin
QUESTIONABLE:
Steven Sims, WR, Back
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Shoulder
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
OUT:
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Shoulder
Colby Wooden, DT, Knee