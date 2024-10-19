3 Texans to watch against Packers in Week 7
The 5-1 Houston Texans defeated Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Foxborough 41-21 last Sunday and are making a stop in Wisconsin this week to face off against Jordan Love and the 4-2 Green Bay Packers. Both the Texans and Packers are looking to keep their winning streaks alive.
According to Pro Football Focus, The Packers enter Week 7 with 162 total points scored with 121 points allowed, while the Texans have allowed opposing teams to score 135 total points and have scored 143 through six games.
With that being said, here are three Texans to watch for in Week 7:
Joe Mixon, RB
Joe Mixon rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, three first downs, and one touchdown against the Patriots. Mixon also caught two receptions on three targets for 30 yards, two first downs, and a touchdown. T
his season, Mixon has rushed for 286 yards on 52 carries, 13 first downs, and two touchdowns. Mixon has caught eight receptions on ten targets for 74 yards, four first downs, and a touchdown. This season, the Texans are averaging 118.8 rushing yards per game, while the Packers' defense allows opposing teams to average 110 yards against them. In Week 7 games, Mixon averages 43.4 rushing yards on 11.8 carries and 0.4 touchdowns, with 217 yards on 59 total carries and two touchdowns through five games.
2024
- 3 Games
- 52 Carries
- 286 Rushing Yards (5.5 Yards Per Carry)
- 13 Rushing First Downs
- 2 Rushing Touchdown
- 8 Receptions
- 74 Receiving Yards (9.3 Yards Per Reception)
- 4 Receiving First Down
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
Look for Mixon to rush for at least 85 yards and catch two receptions against the Packers.
Derek Stingley Jr, CB
Derek Stingley Jr recorded three total tackles, one stop, one pass defended, and allowed four receptions on five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. This season, Stingley has totaled 19 tackles, seven stops, four passes defended, and allowed 17 receptions on 30 targets for 172 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Opposing teams are averaging 163.2 passing yards against the Texans' secondary, the fourth-least in the League. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is averaging 1.4 passing touchdowns per game, and opposing quarterbacks are averaging two touchdowns per game against the Texans this season.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 17/30 Completed Passes Allowed (56.7%)
- 172 Receiving Yards Allowed (10.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 1 Touchdown allowed
- 19 Total Tackles (15 Solo - 4 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 4 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
CJ Stroud, QB
CJ Stroud completed 20 of his 31 attempted passes for 192 yards, 14 first downs, three touchdowns, and an interception, and rushed for seven yards on three carries, three first downs, and a fumble. Stroud has completed 142 passes on 208 attempts for 1,576 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions through six games.
The Ohio State product has also rushed for 75 yards on 17 carries and two fumbles. The Texans are averaging 256.3 passing yards per game, and the Packers' defense allows opposing teams to average 228.7.
2024:
- 6 Games
- 142/208 Completions (68.3%)
- 1,576 Passing Yards (262.8 Yards Per Game)
- 86 Passing First Downs
- 10 Passing Touchdowns
- 4 Interceptions
- 17 Carries
- 75 Rushing Yards (4.4 Yards Per Carry)
- 5 Rushing First Down
- 2 Fumbles
Look for CJ Stroud to complete at least 25 passes for over 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers.