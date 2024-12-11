Houston Texans cornerback has been a problem on third down in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
The bye week is behind them and the Houston Texans are ready to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. With a record of 8-5, the Texans need just two wins to secure the AFC South. They could also lock up the division with a win over Miami coupled with the Indianapolis Colts losing to the Denver Broncos.
Houston defeating Miami isn't exaclty a guarantee, however. The Dolphins haven't been the same explosive team we saw last year but they can still put up points in a hurry. The good news for the Texans is that they have the defense to deal with Tua Tagivailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.
Not only can Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, Jr. wreak havoc as pass rushers but Derek Stingley, Jr. has been lights out all season at cornerback and has even turned it up a notch on third-down. Heading into the weekend, Stingley has allowed a passer rating of 0.7 when tested on money downs.
That includes holding the Jags to 1-of-8 in Week 13 while recording his third pick — all of which have been on third-down passes. In all, he's given up just seven completions for 71 yards on 23 third-down attempts.
READ MORE: Checking on 3 former Houston Texans and how they're looking in 2024
Stingley was recently praised by head coach DeMeco Ryans, who said his ability to play tight coverage allows them to be more aggressive on defense. His play during obvious passing situations is a perfect example of this.
Ryans has no problem bringing the heat, knowing that Stingley is more than likely going to lock down the opposing team's WR1.