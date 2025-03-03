Houston Texans add game-changer for C.J. Stroud in recent mock draft

The Houston Texans were able to kick the tires on several prospects during the 2025 NFL Combine, which took place last week in Indianapolis.

The completion of the annual scouting event marks the unofficial start of the offseason as teams gain a clearer idea of what direction they’d like to go in the NFL Draft. It also helps those of us who study the draft predict which prospects will come off the board first.

That brings us to a new mock draft from Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports. In his first-round mock, he has the Texans selecting Emeka Egbuka, a former Ohio State teammate of quarterback C.J. Stroud.

”Injuries at receiver decimated Houston's offense last season, so reuniting C.J. Stroud with his old Buckeye teammate would be a valuable addition.” — Easterling, Athlon Sports

Texans add instant difference-maker on offense in recent mock draft

Houston needs another wide receiver to complement Nico Collins and Egbuka might be their best option. We could debate whether or not there are more talented players available but his relationship with Stroud makes him an excellent fit.

Egbuka spoke on the relationship the two share, stating that it meant a lot to him to achieve his first 1,000-yard campaign with Stroud as his quarterback.

A savvy route runner with soft hands, Egbuka will instantly improve the offense and take pressure off every other skill player — not to mention Stroud himself.

The Texans could also use a new guard, but with Tyler Booker expected to be off the board, adding a wideout in Round 1 and looking for help on the O-line in Round 2 seems like the right strategy.

