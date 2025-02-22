Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft: Texas WR Matthew Golden scouting report

Wide receiver is one of the primary needs for the Houston Texans heading into the offseason. That's why many draft pundits are discussing some of the best options the team should consider in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Emeka Egbuka, a teammate of C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, is one player who has been linked to Houston. Matthew Golden, who began his collegiate career with the Houston Cougars before transferring to Texas in 2024, is another.

READ MORE: Texans 2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka scouting report

Following a successful season with the Longhorns, Golden is ready to move to the NFL and should be available at pick No. 25. If Houston uses that selection, what type of player will they get?

Texas WR Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-feet

Weight: 195

All-Big 12 Second-Team (2023 while at Houston)

Positives

Great route-runner

Has speed to spare

Creates separation thanks to his speed/deep route tree

Stepped up in the biggest moments for Texas

Has experience as a returner

Negatives

Injuries were a concern during his time at Houston

Drops were an issue

Physical cornerbacks have given him problems

Matthew Golden NFL Player Comparison: Chris Olave

Golden has a stature similar to Chris Olave. The current New Orleans Saints wideout is 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds. Like Golden, he never hit 1,000 yards during his collegiate career, recording 936 in his senior campaign.

Despite that, Olave was viewed as a sure thing in the NFL thanks to his speed and nuanced route-running—qualities Golden shares, priming him to impress at the Scouting Combine.

Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Late 1st/Early 2nd Round

With his lack of eye-popping stats, there will be doubters. There are also a few wideouts ahead of him in this class, including Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan. Still, Golden is a late-first-round talent who could slide into Round 2 if teams prioritize positional need over best available talent.