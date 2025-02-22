Draft expert reveals two perfect Houston Texans targets in 2025 NFL Draft

Draft season is almost here, and with the NFL Combine just a week away, it’s closing in fast. The Houston Texans will be scouting plenty of talent, but wide receivers and offensive linemen are topping their list.

That's why it's no surprise that NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah identified two wide receivers when asked what the Texans should do at No. 25.

Jeremiah says the obvious choice is Emeka Egbuka, who was a teammate of current Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud at Ohio State. He says Egbuka is a versatile passing option, and his rapport with Stroud is a plus.

READ MORE: Texans 2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka scouting report

“The obvious one is Emeka Egbuka because of his connection and history with C.J. Stroud,” Jeremiah said via Cole Thompson of the Texans Wire. “But can play inside and outside. Just really, really smart and instinctive and tough. I think he would make a lot of sense there.”

If Egbuka is off the board by pick No. 25, the Texans should consider Jeremiah's second target — Matthew Golden out of Texas.

Golden spent one season with the Longhorns after beginning his career with Houston. He had a breakout campaign, going for 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions. He was vital to their success in the College Football Playoffs, making several key plays in their win over Arizona State.

Houston has a legit No. 1 wideout in Nico Collins, who recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024. However, they enter 2025 with more questions than answers at the position.

Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell were the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers last season but are each rehabbing a knee injury. Dell might not be ready to go for several months after the new year begins and Diggs is a free agent turning 32 in November.

Houston might be best served to go with some younger options, which is why Jeremiah named the players he did.

More Texans news and analysis