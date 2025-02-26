3 explosive tight ends the Houston Texans need to scout at 2025 NFL Combine

The Houston Texans head into the 2025 NFL Combine with a glaring mission: supercharge their offense for CJ Stroud.

After a 2024 season where their passing game showed flashes of brilliance but lacked consistent firepower — ranking 22nd in total offense, per Fox Sports — the Texans need playmakers who can stretch the field and turn short throws into explosive gains.

With Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods hitting free agency in March, and depth thin behind Nico Collins and John Metchie III, the tight end position could be the key to unlocking Stroud’s full potential. Enter the 2025 NFL Combine, where three dynamic prospects stand out as must-scout targets.

Colston Loveland, Michigan

Colston Loveland out of Michigan is a standout tight end. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he’s got the frame of a modern NFL tight end, but his speed and route-running set him apart.

He posted 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, despite playing in a run-heavy offense with shaky quarterback play. What makes him explosive is his burst off the line and his ability to threaten the seam—defenses have to respect his vertical speed.

The longest reception of @colstonlovelan1’s career goes for six! pic.twitter.com/X8S4CPCNuU — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2023

He’s been called a “downfield threat” who can weave through defenders after the catch, turning routine plays into chunk gains. His athleticism pops on film, even if his stats don’t fully reflect it due to his team’s scheme.

Tyler Warren, Penn State

Tyler Warren from Penn State is a name in the 2025 NFL Draft that screams explosiveness.

At 6-foot-6 and nearly 260 pounds, he’s a big-bodied tight end who moves with surprising agility. His 2024 season was ridiculous—104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 218 rushing yards on 26 carries. That kind of versatility and production shows he’s not just a check-down option or security blanket; he can break games open.

Tyler Warren goes OVER THE TOP! 😤



📺 NBC & Peacock | @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/cAjbmEh1tU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 28, 2024

Analysts rave about his ability to accelerate after the catch and his knack for turning short gains into big plays, often forcing missed tackles. He’s not the fastest in a straight line, but his agility and power in the open field make him a nightmare to bring down. That's why he needs to be in consideration if he somehow lasts until pick No. 25.

Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Lastly, there’s Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green, who might be the most electrifying of the bunch.

At 6-foot-4 and a leaner 230 pounds, he’s undersized for a traditional tight end, but his stats are jaw-dropping: 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. That’s not a typo—he averaged 13.3 yards per catch and accounted for nearly half of his team’s passing yards. His explosiveness comes from his run-after-catch ability and versatility — he splits time between inline, slot, and even outside alignments.

What a night by Harold Fannin Jr.!!!



🏈 10 receptions

🏈 137 receiving yards

🏈 2 TDs



Roll the tape 📽️ pic.twitter.com/qTWrCPkQ3G — BGSU Football (@BG_Football) November 13, 2024

He’s got receiver-like elusiveness and the instincts to find open space, though he’ll need to bulk up for the NFL. Against lesser MAC competition, he was unstoppable, and his games against Power Five teams like Penn State and Texas A&M still showed he could hang.

Houston could use him as a backup for Dalton Schultz while grooming him to be their future starter.

