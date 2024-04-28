Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
By Chad Porto
The 10th pick of Round 2 (42nd overall)- CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
The Houston Texans needed a cornerback in the draft, and they struck early taking Kamari Lassiter with the 10th pick of the second round. The pick was not seen universally as the right call, as while the Texans needed help in the secondary, they opted not to trade up for Cooper DeJean or Kool-Aid McKinstry, both of whom went right before the Lassiter.
The big knock on Lassiter and why so many people were upset with them not moving up two or three pots is because of how slow Lassiter actually is. He ran just a 4.65 40-yard dash time according to DraftBuzz.com. That's awful and it makes him one of, if not the slowest corners in the draft. It doesn't mean he can't get better, but it does mean he won't be able to play a lot of man-to-man against better, and faster wide receivers.
In coverage, PFF gave him an 87.2, while giving his zone coverage, which he'll hopefully run most of the time Houston, a grade of 73.8. He had a man coverage grade of 81.5 but he's facing a lot less impressive talent at receiver at the college level, so it's not a fair representation of what he can do.
He may turn into a great player, we'll have to wait and see but with the Texans' willingness to move in the draft, it was shocking that they settled for Lassiter.
Grade: C+