Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
How did the Houston Texans do at the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The 23rd pick of Round 4(123rd overall) - TE Cade Stover, OSU
The Houston Texans were rumored to take a tight end since the end of the season. First, it was due to the uncertainty of Dalton Schultz's long-term future with the team, then it was because of the depth the position lacked. Waiting for the fourth round seemed logical, though one could argue it wasn't a position of need, at least not one that required Cade Stover.
The Texans reached for a tight end in the fourth instead of a defensive tackle, but they didn't reach for the player they got. Stover is a solid tight end, who's seen as more of a run blocker than anything else but that's a mischaracterization. He had a PFF grade of 79.4 as a receiver, and a 54.4 run blocking grade. That's low for an offensive lineman but not so bad for a tight end. A tight end the size of Stover to boot, who is 6'4 and nearly 250 lbs
Couple him with a 4.65 40-yard dash at his size, and he may be a real threat to opposing defenses who want to try and stop him. That said, we have to see if he's capable of more in the passing game in the pros, as while can be a big target, he's not known for taking over games in college.
Plus you're reuniting him with his former college quarterback, C.J. Stroud. That's just a nice bonus.
Grade: B+