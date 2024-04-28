Toro Times
Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft

How did the Houston Texans do at the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Chad Porto

The 14th pick of round 3 (78th overall) - S Calen Bullock, USC

The Texans opted to take former USC safety Calen Bullock next and while he's far from a super prospect, he has shown enough to maybe be an upgrade for this defense. He had pretty solid measurables, with a solid 4.48 40-yard dash and a pretty impressive 1.51 10-yard dash, making him a really fast player off the snap but not someone you're going to want to match up on a speedster on one.

He's a good zone coverage safety, putting up a PFF grade of 82.2 for his coverage abilities. However, he does come with a significant downside, he's not a good run run-stopper. While safeties aren't required to be great against the run, you still want someone who can lay a lick on a running back when they're coming up out of the backfield. He tends to miss a lot of tackles as well, making him a work in progress.

However, in round three and on, you're lucky to find a fringe starter, which is what Bullock is. He's a fringe starter and according to DraftBuzz.com was actually ranked higher than Cole Bishop, who went a few spots ahead of him.

Grade: B+

