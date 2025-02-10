Former Texans star comes up short for Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX loss

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best players to ever suit up for the Houston Texans.

In seven seasons, he gave them 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He continued to excel after leaving, even going for 1,057 yards in 2023 for the Tennessee Titans.

This year, he split time with the Titans and Kansas City Chiefs and had 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. In the playoffs, he didn't do much, with just one catch for 11 yards in two games. His statistics were better in Super Bowl LIX but he didn't have the impact he hoped for.

The veteran wideout had two receptions for 18 yards (and a two-point conversion) in the lopsided defeat. He did manage to get into the end zone on his second catch but that felt hollow since it made the score 40-14.

While that play was fun for the former Texan, he had another that will stick in his mind for the wrong reasons.

DeAndre Hopkins had a costly drop in the first half

Hopkins had a chance to change the Chiefs' fortunes as the first half closed out. Trailing 24-0, Kansas City was trying to get something going with fewer than two minutes remaining.

They got into trouble, facing a third-and-11 but Hopkins found an opening in the defense and Patrick Mahomes delivered a pass on the run, which should have been caught.

Hopkins stumbled as he tried to catch up to the ball and would up letting a wide-open opportunity hit the turf.

Had he hauled that one in, the Chiefs might have scored before the half, which could have improved their confidence. Instead, it was another reason for them to feel as though this wasn't their night.

Hopkins seemed to shade Houston when expressing gratitude for the Chiefs following their win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. It's hard to blame him since he was traded in his prime and the Texans didn't get enough in exchange for him.

Despite the split, it would have been a good story to see him get a title, but the Eagles had other plans.

