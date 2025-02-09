Derek Stingley sends Texans strong message as potential extension looms

Derek Stingley, Jr. had the best season of his career for the Houston Texans in 2024. The third-year pro recorded 54 tackles, 18 pass defenses, and five interceptions.

His performance led to the first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection of his career. It won't be the last either as Stingley has shown tremendous growth as a player every season.

That's why it would be smart for the Texans to lock him up as early as possible — which is what they did with Nico Collins. Stingley still has two years left on his rookie deal but he's a fixture in their secondary and should be retained.

Stingley is open to an extension as soon as possible but the good news for Houston is that he's sent them a strong message — and it's one they will love. The All-Pro defensive back spoke with Ryan Clark and made his intentions clear, saying he's exactly where he wants to be.

"I want to stay in Houston, for I mean, the rest of my career."

Stingley added that the deal will get done when it does and that his focus won't change — which is another win for the organization. He pointed to Nico Collins as an example of the standard in Houston, a standard he plans to follow.

Collins, who signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract extension in 2024, kept working hard despite the negotiations going on behind the scenes. Stingley said while that was happening, he would go to the gym every day and see Collins there putting in the work.

Stingley plans to utilize the same approach, which will only help him maximize his value.

