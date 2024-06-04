The Houston Texans got the Nico Collins deal in just in time
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made a decision that, at the time, seemed rushed. They gave Nico Collins a three-year, $72 million deal that seemed a bit much considering he had only one huge season to his name. It's very possible he regresses on the field, and that 2023 was a misnomer and not a sign of things to come. Though, we're hoping for the latter.
Still, giving Collins over $20 million a year for two of the three years after just one great season was and is a risky move. It may pay off, or it may not. Yet, following the news that came out to start June, it may have been the right move regardless of whether Collins repeats his on-field success. That's because the Minnesota Vikings nuked the wide receiver market by giving their star receiver, Justin Jefferson, $140 million over the next four years.
It's the biggest contract ever for a wide receiver, and he'll receive nearly $30 million a year over the last two years on this extension. Jefferson may be one of the better receivers in the game but he's not so talented that he dominates the top spot. There are a few guys who could compete for the top wide receiver spot alongside Jefferson.
So if Jefferson is worth $30 million a year, then guys like Tyreke Hill and others may start seeking the same amount. It'll make the receiver market unbalanced and unsustainable. Guys nowhere near the caliber of Jefferson will get massive paydays that they may not deserve or are unable to live up to. Guys not as good as Collins may start demanding $15-18 million a year if not more. That means that guys like Collins will start to ask for more than $20 million.
So while the Texans may have jumped the line, so to speak, to sign Collins to this massive extension, they may have done the right thing. They gave Collins a new deal a year before he'd be an unrestricted free agent and prices for top receivers rose to never-before-seen heights. If he continues to play well, then the contract he signed may seem like a bargain as the market adjusts to the new top value.
Only time will tell if Collins continues this upward trend of production on the field, but we're hopeful that he not only lives up to his current contract but outperforms it as well.