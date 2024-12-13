Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins hit with an unbelievable fine
By Randy Gurzi
Nico Collins missed more than a month with a hamstring injury suffered while scoring a 67-yard touchdown during the Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills. He returned in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys and scored a 77-yard touchdown on his first reception — but that one didn't count due to a penalty.
He had to wait until the following week to score a touchdown that went into the record books, this time hauling in a five-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans. After the score, he noticed a kid thoroughly enjoying the moment and decided to toss him the ball.
Collins then hopped into the crowd and celebrated with the fans. Everyone seemed happy with the moment. But apparently, the NFL wasn't.
On Thursday, Collins was hit with a fine for the celebration which took place nearly two weeks ago.
The wideout was surprised the league decided to hit him with the fine, which was around $5,000, especially since he's thrown the ball into the crowd before and wasn't penalized. However, he wasn't too upset about it, saying the only thing that mattered was making the kid happy. He stated that this was a memory that he was never going to forget.
As for the league, the NFL has been criticized for the way it's handled celebrations. Players have expressed frustration with the strict rules, even earning the league the nickname — the 'No Fun League'. This is one example of why that moniker has stuck around for so long.