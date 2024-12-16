Texans might not face Patrick Mahomes in Week 16 due to ankle injury
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans locked up the AFC South this weekend after defeating the Miami Dolphins. They now have a short week as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
Kansas City just won their 13th game of the year, knocking off the Cleveland Browns. They have a firm grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, making this a measuring stick game for the Texans. Or at least it will be if Patrick Mahomes plays.
As it stands right now, Mahomes' status for Saturday is in doubt after suffering an ankle injury in their win against Cleveland. Mahomes was tangled up while attempting a fourth down conversion and limped off the field
Carson Wentz finished the game, going 2-of-2 passing but the Chiefs had it well in hand with a 21-7 lead. Had it been a closer contest, there's no telling whether or not Mahomes would have tested the ankle.
Patrick Mahomes has 'mild' high ankle sprain
On Monday, Mahomes was diagnosed with a "mild" high ankle sprain. Ankle injuries have been an issue for Mahomes, suffering through one in 2019 and 2022.
The second happened in the divisional round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Mahomes was somehow able to suit up and play through the pain. He helped Kansas City knock off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to make it to the Super Bowl. They won that as well, handing the Philadelphia Eagles a loss.
With their division wrapped up and a safe lead for the No. 1 seed, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Chiefs play it safe. With Mahomes' history, it also wouldn't be surprising to see him play — and play well.