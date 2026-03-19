CBS Sports Analyst skeptical after Texans OL upgrades

The Houston Texans went into the 2026 offseason in urgent need of improvements across their offensive line. The matter was only exacerbated after the Texans shockingly agreed to trade starting tackle/guard Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, and depth center Juice Scruggs to the Detroit Lions.

In spite of those events, general manager Nick Caserio managed to respond effectively with the acquisition of several key free agents and re-signings. And as of this past Tuesday, it appeared as though they were successful in their original endeavor, culminating with the major acquisition of two-time All-Pro (and five-time Pro-Bowler) guard Wyatt Teller . In total, their additions were:

Re-signing Tackle Trent Brown

Re-signing Guard Ed Ingram

Signing Tackle Braden Smith

Signing Guard Evan Brown

Signing Guard Wyatt Teller

Even though the NFL draft is still yet to come, fans and local media have been ecstatic over the makeover that Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized during NFL combine week. They’re not a finished product, but they are much better than what they were when the season ended on that fateful slushy day in Foxborough back in February.

However, one CBS Sports Analyst doesn’t agree that much growth can be expected from the Texans’ new set of blockers in 2026. On an episode of CBS Sports’ HQ Spotlight, Analyst Pete Prisco expressed skepticism over whether or not Houston actually got any better for the offensive line. Prisco staked his claim by stating ,

“The offensive line, are they that much better? Probably not. Are they a little bit better? Probably. Look, Braden Smith has to stay on the field. He hasn’t been on the field all the time, that’s an issue for him. So, I think they added some pieces up front that will help make them a little bit better, but I don’t know how much better. Wyatt Teller was added, too, that’s another nice addition for that offensive line. But, he’s 35-36 years old, so you don’t know what you’re going to get from him. I understand why they did, I just don’t know how much better they are up front.”

Texans only “a little better” according to Pete Prisco

Prisco’s claim that the Texans are only “a little better” with their offensive line unit was predicated on the current version as constructed, not a projection of what they will be after April’s NFL Draft. In that sense, Prisco’s commentary illustrates a tentative viewpoint on the strides that the team made in reshaping the line in this immediate fashion.

For context, here’s Pro Football Focus’ perspective on the line based on last season:

Left tackle - Aireontae Ersery: 58.9 Overall grade (68th/89 tackles)

Left guard - Wyatt Teller: 62.2 Overall grade (40th/81 guards)

Center - Jake Andrews: 61.6 Overall grade (26th/40 centers)

Right guard - Ed Ingram: 71.5 Overall grade (18th/81 guards)

Right tackle - Braden Smith: 65.3 Overall grade (50th/89 tackles)

According to the data, Houston’s best graded offensive lineman from 2025 was ranked no higher than top-18 at his position, with all others being “middle of the pack” to below average.

Although, even with the PFF grades, and Prisco’s own analysis, there’s some missing situational context to be considered on behalf of the team.

Perception of Texans’ offensive line needs more context

One should keep in mind, assessing the Texans’ growth in blocking personnel should be with full understanding of the restraints they had going into 2025.

Ersery was a rookie, left guard was a rotational position (Laken Tomlinson and Juice Scruggs), Andrews reportedly “played on one leg” due to injury and former starter Tytus Howard moved from right tackle to left guard during the year, which led to Trent Brown landing at right tackle to end the campaign.

It was a patchwork operation that surprisingly performed admirably for the circumstance (only 31 sacks), but still underwhelmingly as a whole compared to the rest of the league (continuity, pressures, blown assignments, etc.

On paper, the current configuration is much more accomplished and primed to bring a level of stability, veteran leadership and effectiveness that hasn’t been since perhaps the early to mid 2010’s. Just by accolades alone, the various All-Pro’s, Super Bowl champions and seasoned stalwarts present offer a much more palatable starting point for a 17-game season than the one that started last season.

Prisco has his reservations, but the Texans definitely made moves that already have them on a better trajectory for 2026. A win is a win in this case.