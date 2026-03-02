Texans agree to shocking trade of key offensive lineman to Browns

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Houston Texans agreed on a trade to send starting right tackle/guard Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Tytus also received a brand new three-year, $63 million extension from the Browns after being acquired.

This is explosive news on the Texans front, as the team already had full intentions to address the offensive line in free agency and the draft this offseason. With Howard now being dealt, it only raises the temperature on general manager Nick Caserio to execute an effective plan to improve the unit in time for the start of the 2026 campaign.

Tytus Howard has been a staple for the Houston Texans since his selection in 2019

Howard was drafted 23rd overall in the 2019 draft by former head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien out of Alabama State University. At the time, his selection made him both the highest drafted player in ASU’s history, and the first HBCU player selected in the first round in 19 years.

Since then, Howard’s versatility has been on full display, leading him to switching between playing right tackle and guard whenever the team needed him to. His play helped the offensive line weather the storm of Laremy Tunsil’s trade in 2025, and was vital in producing a 2025 offensive line with the fewest sacks (31) given up since 2016 (32).

Next to kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, Howard was one of the longest tenured players on the team. He was also considered one of the better leaders in the locker room, helping to galvanize his side of the football and being a steadfast presence on a team that’s changed tremendously since his debut eight years ago.

The Texans have even more roster questions after the trade

The Texans now face an offseason where, at this very moment, the only notable offensive lineman they have in place are starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery and starting center Jake Andrews. Ed Ingram, who they traded for before the 2025 season, is also notable, but he’s not under contract as of today. Other than them, they have a collection of depth pieces that remain (tackle Blake Fisher, center Juice Scruggs, etc.)

The Texans reportedly have interest in names like right tackle Braden Smith and center Cade Mays as free agent options. In the draft, prospects like Emmanuel Pregnon, Max Iheanachor and Keylan Rutledge will all be available for Houston in the event they either prioritize the offensive line at pick 28, or trade up to secure their services.

Regardless, Caserio has his work cut out for him as he embarks on yet another journey to help his organization reach a Super Bowl for the first time in its history.

Shocking moves like this are quite a way to begin the process, but it does create a feeling of urgency in the building. No one is above evaluation, and nothing is off limits.

We’ll see what transpires as a follow up to the transaction. In the meantime, it would be wise to keep the refresh button nearby in the event of another major move by the team.