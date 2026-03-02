David Montgomery trade details will have Texans fans questioning Nick Caserio

The Houston Texans' inability to run the ball late in the 2025 season contributed to their offensive collapse, and Nick Caserio decided to take a very aggressive approach to fixing this problem by acquiring a new starting running back in former Detroit Lions standout David Montgomery.

With Jahmyr Gibbs in need of a new contract, the Lions traded Montgomery to the Texans in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft, a seventh-round pick in 2027, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. Just three years after picking him, Scruggs is off to the Motor City.

The new-age way of thinking is likely going to slam Caserio for giving away a trio of assets, including a fourth-round pick, for a running back who will turn 29 before the 2026 season, and there are plenty of pitfalls this team could fall into after committing to Montgomery in such a heavy fashion.

David Montgomery trade details look risky for Texans

Scruggs was a major disappointment in Houston, especially after the Texans invested such a high draft pick in the Penn State product. Detroit seems to be of the mindset that well-regarded offensive line coach Hank Fraley has the tools needed to get Scruggs back on the right track.

Giving up two Day 3 picks at one may not seem like a big investment for a running back that doesn't have many more years of high-end play left, but with the 2026 NFL Draft class looking quite thin in the backfield, Caserio rolled the dice by taking someone with a proven record of success.

However, the Texans have some very clear and obvious holes that need to be filled. Trading away Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the day has made the weak offensive line even worse, and now they have fewer picks they can use to acquire some solid depth at the position.

However, Montgomery could get the Texans back to the level of consistency on the ground they had when Joe Mixon was healthy. With 33 touchdowns to his name over the last three seasons, Montgomery's nose for the goal line should help a Houston offense that had some struggles punching it in late in the year.

Unless Montgomery decides to suddenly turn into Barry Sanders, or if Scruggs manages to get his career turned around away from Houston, the Texans may find themselves on the wrong side of this move.