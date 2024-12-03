C.J. Stroud shows support for Texans teammate amid controversy
By Randy Gurzi
Azeez Al-Shaair deserves criticism for his hit on Trevor Lawrence. The Houston Texans linebacker was ejected for unneccesary roughness for what has been labeled a cheap shot.
He delivered a hard hit to the head of Lawrence as the Jacksonville quarterback was sliding. There have been a few players saying it was a "bang-bang" play, but far more claiming the hit was inexcusible.
READ MORE: Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair finally speaks after brutal hit on Trevor Lawrence
As for his teammates, they've been standing up for Al-Shaair as a person while refusing to defend his actions. C.J. Stroud did this when he said that he was praying for Lawrence but still "rocking with Azeez." He added that he didn't believe Al-Shaair had any intentions of injuring the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.
C.J. Stroud navigated tough situation with class
This wasn't an ideal spot for Stroud to be in, but he handled it with class. He managed to touch on a tough subject while showing support for both parties involved. He also didn't defend the actions but decided to speak about the person.
Al-Shaair has also broken his silence on the situation. The veteran linebacker initially declined to meet with the media but posted a long message on X (formerly known as Twitter) he day after. He apologized to Lawrence while saying he never intended to injure anyone. He also stated that he didn't realize Lawrence was sliding until it was too late.
The NFL is expected to hand down a fine and suspension for Al-Shaair.