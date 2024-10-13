Houston Texans inactive list for Week 6 game against Patriots
By Randy Gurzi
It's Week 6, and the Houston Texans are on the road, ready to face the New England Patriots. The Texans are coming in at 4-1 and are fresh off a huge win over the Buffalo Bills. They can't afford to fall victim to a potential trap game as they face the 1-4 Patriots.
New England might not be the imposing team they once were, but could find a spark in the form of Drake Maye. The third overall pick will debut on Sunday as he replaces Jacoby Brissett.
Houston hopes to have their ground game back on track with Joe Mixon set to return. He's missed the past three games but is active on Sunday. With that being the case, let's see who winds up being on the sidelines this weekend.
Houston Texans Injury Report
Before we dive into the inactive list, we can check out the injury report for each team, courtesy of the Texans' official website. Houston has several players out, including Kamari Lassiter who will potentially be sidelined for several weeks.
OUT:
Kamari Lassiter, CB, Shoulder
Jimmie Ward, S, Groin
Robert Woods, WR, Foot
Kurt Hinish, DT, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
Derek Barnett, DE, Shoulder
Joe Mixon, RB, Ankle
New England Patriots Injury Report
The Patriots have just two players who entered the weekend with the "out" designation. However, they're still banged up with 10 players questionable.
OUT:
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Foot
Joe Cardona, LS, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
Kyle Dugger, S, Ankle
Kendrick Bourne, WR, Knee
K.J. Osborne, WR, Shoulder
Marcus Jones, CB, Groin
Marco Wilson, CB, Groin
Isaiah Bolden, CB, Hamstring
Nick Leverett, IOL, Ankle
Layden Robinson, G, Ankle/Wrist
Sione Takitaki, LB, Knee
Anfernee Jennings, LB, Shoulder
Houston Texans Inactives
- Robert Woods, WR
- Nick Broeker, G
- Derek Bernett, DE
- Rashad Weaver, LB
- Kamari Lassiter, CB
New England Patriots Inactives
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
- Javon Baker, WR
- Tyquan Thornton, WR
- Layden Robinson, G
- Joe Cardona, LS, Calf
- Eric Johnson, DT