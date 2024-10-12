3 New England Patriots to watch against the Texans in Week 6
The Houston Texans are looking to advance to 5-1 against the New England Patriots as they gear up for an AFC matchup in Foxborough this Sunday, while the Patriots are fighting for their second win of the season. The Patriots have lost four straight games and are eager to end their losing streak.
Opposing teams are averaging 20.4 points per game against the Patriots, while the Texans are averaging 20.4 points per game this season.
With the Texans looking to win their fourth game win in a row, here are three Patriots to watch in Week 6:
Christian Gonzalez, CB
Christian Gonzalez recorded six total tackles, one stops, three passes defended, an interception, and allowed just five receptions on 11 targeted passes for 74 yards last week against the Miami Dolphins. Through five games, Gonzalez has 23 total tackles, four stops, one interception, and allowed 20 receptions on 36 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown. Through five games, the Patriots have allowed opposing teams to pass for 1,254 yards with an average of 239 yards per game and four touchdowns, while C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,385 yards this season and averaged 277 yards per game with seven touchdowns.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 23 Total Tackles (21 Solo - 2 Assisted)
- 4 Stops
- 20 Receptions Allowed (55.6%)
- 165 Receiving Yards Allowed (8.3 Yards Per Reception)
- 3 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
DeMario Douglas, WR
DeMario Douglas caught six of his nine targets for 59 yards and three first downs last week against the Dolphins. This season, Douglas has caught 18 of his 22 targets for 153 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per reception and eight first downs. Douglas, who stands at 5’8, may not be built like the typical NFL receiver, but Douglas has been the Patriots' go-to receiver this season.
Earlier this week, Jacoby Brissett was benched in favor of third-overall pick Drake Maye, which could work in Douglas’ favor. Douglas and Maye connected on two of three passes for 17 yards in Week 3, when Maye took over under center in the fourth quarter.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 18 Receptions (81.8% Reception Percentage)
- 153 Receiving Yards (8.5 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 8 Receiving First Downs
Daniel Ekuale, DT
Daniel Ekuale recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, one hurry, one sack, and five stops against the Dolphins. Through five games, Ekuale has racked up 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two hurries, two quarterback hits, two sacks, and 11 stops.
The Patriots' defense allows an average of 118 rushing yards per game with a total of 590 yards and four touchdowns, while the Texans are averaging 104,2 yards per game with 521 total yards and three touchdowns.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 20 Total Tackles ( 10 Solo - 10 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 11 Stops
- 2 Quarterback Hits
- 2 Hurries
- 2 Sack