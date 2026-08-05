British Brooks injury adds to Texans' growing list of roster setbacks

Today, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Insider Aaron Wilson reported the unfortunate news that running back and special teams ace British Brooks has just undergone surgery for a broken hand suffered in practice. The injury will sideline him for the next three weeks at a minimum.

Heading into his third season with the team, the undrafted free agent out of UNC was in the process of competing for a spot on the final 53-man roster for his third consecutive season. In a running back room that already features David Montgomery, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, Noah Whittington, Josh Pitsenberger and possibly even a converted Cade Stover at fullback, Brooks was already facing more pressure to be at his best in order to be one of the last players standing for regular season reps.

Unfortunately, this setback will almost certainly have some level of long-term roster ramification for the former Tar Heel. Larger than that, Houston yet again sees another one of their key roster members go down with a significant injury at a time where depth and availability have been two of the main themes of their offseason preparations for the 2026 regular season.

The Houston Texans add to their list of key depth injuries after British Brooks news

Back in May, the Texans lost linebacker and impact special teamer E.J. Speed for the season to a torn quadriceps. Just last Thursday, another linebacker and special teamer in Jake Hansen went down with a an ankle/foot injury to which we still don't have a timetable on a potential return to the field.

Brooks being the latest to fall victim to an untimely injury further adds to Houston's potential long-term planning for the next five-plus weeks, as they have to replace that depth at some point. While they do have several in-house options to consider, the reality is they'd rather not be losing their original pieces to begin with.

Unfortunately, it's professional football, and things like this tend to happen more often than not. Fortunately, there haven't been much news to speak on regarding their front-end players on the injury front. Other than a close call on a potential concussion-induced hit on All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley and a collision between tight end Dalton Schultz and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Houston has made out fairly well in the early goings of training camp.

Hopefully, players like Brooks and Hanson are able to recover in time to make their final pushes to solidify spots as contributors before the coaching staff moves on to other options. Either that, or potential stints on PUP and/or IR await them in the interim.