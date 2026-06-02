Texans must find an answer fast after devastating E.J. Speed news

Welp. Multiple reports just confirmed that linebacker and special teamer E.J. Speed's "partially torn" quad is actually a fully torn quad, which means he'll officially be out for the entirety of the 2026 season.

It's unfortunate for several reasons. For Speed in particular, he was a player who just re-signed with the Houston Texans on a two-year deal at the onset of the offseason, and was primed to play a significant role in the league's best defense as a multi-talented quality depth option. He even managed to secure nine starts last season from weeks five through 15, which shows how highly regarded he was by the Texans' coaching staff at the time.

Now, it leaves the door open for Houston to consider multiple alternatives for replacing his would-be production. The question is, how much productivity would they need? And then, is that answer even on the roster?

Texans have multiple options for an E.J. Speed replacement

For starters, it's important to understand that Houston is more-than-happy with their starting linebacker core as is, which includes Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o. In this case, it would be an effort to replace a player who just accumulated 62 combined tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 429 defensive snaps and 228 special teams snaps.

It's not a gargantuan task by any stretch, but a guy like Speed's importance can't be understated in a defense that emphasizes versatility and a cultural buy-in from every corner of the roster. With that said, the question now is: Who could head coach DeMeco Ryans and co. look to as a possible fill in?

Veterans already on the roster: Jamal Hill, Marte Mapu, Jake Hansen

Astute Texans discourse has already begun on investigating in-house veteran options to replace Speed. Some have recommended a player like Jake Hansen, while others brought up Jamal Hill and newcomer Marte Mapu (trade acquisition). All three have played at least two seasons, with Hansen being the "elder statesman" at five.

While Hansen has put in the most time and definitely should have some of the best odds at snagging some reps in this situation, I think Mapu would gives the team the highest upside as a former third-round pick in 2023.

Mapu is coming off a Super Bowl trip with the Patriots that saw him rack up 25 combined tackles, one forced fumble, an interception (his third year in a row with at least one) and five passes defended (his second year in a row with at least five). I like his cover skills, and I just think he could be a sneakily impactful option if plugged into this defense.

Rookie showcase: Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher

Another option would to be to just lean into the two rookie linebackers that were drafted in Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher. Both offer youth and moldability in this Ryans and Matt Burke-led unit, and can offer a high-potential for significant growth in given a certain volume live reps early in their careers.

However, my concern would be for how their respective trajectories could potentially be damaged by being elevated to a potential high-leverage role at a time where Houston is attempting to make their first Super Bowl run in franchise history. It's just a lot to ask of these two men at a time when their feet are just getting wet.

Make a trade: Blake Cashman homecoming?

Texans analyst and X user Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) put his hat in the ring for recommendations by bringing up former Texans Blake Cashman as an option to replace Speed.

Cashman played for two seasons in Houston (2022-2023), and was a highly effective tackler and general playmaker at the linebacker position. His best season as a pro at the time was in 2023, when he set a career high in tackles with 106, two sacks, his first career interception and a then-career high of five passes defended. He parlayed his time as a Texan into a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and he's only improved his tackling and sack production since.

Cashman would be an exciting re-addition to the team if there's interest from both organizations on a transaction. He's on the final year of his current deal, and he doesn't project to warrant that much compensation in a trade. If Houston wants a familiar face to step in for Speed, this would be a more-than-adequate idea.