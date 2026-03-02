David Montgomery trade helps cement Texans' desire months in the making

That’s now two earth-shaking transactions for the Houston Texans in the penultimate week before NFL free agency’s start on March 11th.

First, they shook the Texans fanbase by trading away starting right tackle/guard Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice.

Now, they’ve followed that up with the shock acquisition of now former Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery in exchange for a fourth-round pick, center Juice Scruggs and a seventh-round pick.

This move reminds audiences of offensive coordinator Nick Caley’s sentiment of the offense during last year’s campaign when he was asked about his perception of their team identity. In short, he surmised them to be a “Physical outfit that wants to run the ball downhill.”

Immediate implications of the Houston Texans' acquisition of Montgomery

Montgomery requested a trade away from the Lions this weekend. This came as his role decreased as a result of fellow rusher Jahmyr Gibbs enjoying an encore year of elite production from the backfield in 2025 (back-to-back years of at least 1,200 yards rushing and 13 or more touchdowns)

On the Texans’ side of the transaction, they shipped out their second offensive lineman of the day (Scruggs) while receiving a power-back in Montgomery with three consecutive seasons of at least 700 or more yards and eight or more touchdowns (2023-2025). He’s still only 28 years old, and has played in 13 games or more in every season of his seven-year career.

This also most certainly spells the end of running back Joe Mixon’s time in Houston, as the combination of his mystery foot injury and a potential savings of at least $8 million in cap space made this too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Montgomery is now added to a group that includes second year player Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks.

The Texans are attempting to overhaul the identity of the rushing attack in 2026

This may not be the end of general manager Nick Caerio’s attempts at improving the unit, as there is still the prevailing throughout the fanbase that Houston will look to the draft also for additional options. Names like Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. come to mind as pieces that could join the team ahead of training camp in 2026.

Remember, a "physical outfit" that runs "downhill."

Montgomery’s addition fits that narrative perfectly, as he is known league wide as a physical runner who can punish linebackers and defensive backs at the second level for all 60 minutes of an NFL contest.

There’s no telling what further moves Caserio has up his sleeve ahead of the new league year’s opening in nine days. Regardless, he’s shown that 2026 is Houston’s year to shake things up and infuse itself with impact talent in efforts to reach heights never before seen in the franchise’s now 25 year history. This is a great start toward that goal.

Stay tuned Texans fans, there will certainly be more decisions to come in the following days (maybe another move today?).