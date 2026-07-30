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Texans suffer another injury setback as Jake Hansen is carted off in camp

Jake Hansen suffered an apparent major foot injury that required a cart
ByClayton Anderson|
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Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans just suffered another blow to their linebacker depth in training camp today.

According to multiple reports, key depth linebacker Jake Hansen went down in practice with what appeared to be a major foot injury in today's practice session. Reports say that Hansen slammed his hand on the ground in frustration as he struggled to get up from the ground, and that his teammates got on a knee as the cart was deployed to retrieve Hansen from the field of play.

It's a devastating development for both Hansen and the Texans, as it added yet another linebacker to the injured list alongside fellow key positional teammate in E.J. Speed, who is projected to be out for major portions of the regular season (at a minimum) due to a torn quadriceps in the offseason.

More news will be made available soon on Hansen and the team.

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