Announcers and referees for Texans vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football
By Randy Gurzi
Monday Night Football will have a lone-star feel in Week 11. The Dallas Cowboys (3-6) play host to the Houston Texans, which will be the seventh regular-season meeting between these two.
Dallas leads the series 4-2 but Houston is the superior team right now, especially with Dak Prescott out for the season.
With this one being on Monday Night Football, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth. Let's see who will join them and which referee crew will be on the field.
Announcers for Texans vs. Cowboys
- Network: ESPN, ABC
- Play-by-play: Joe Buck
- Color commentary: Troy Aikman
- Sideline reporter: Lisa Salters
Is there a ManningCast for Texans vs. Cowboys?
For those who don't want to listen to Buck and Aikman, there's an alternative on ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning will host their weekly ManningCast. This could be an entertaining option, especially if Dallas struggles as much as they did in Week 10.
Referees for Texans vs. Cowboys
Craig Wrolstad will be the head referee and he brings 22 years of experience. 11 of those seasons have been spent as a head referee. Wrolstad is known for throwing flags but Houston could wind up benefiting from this. Not only is Dallas self-destructive, but this crew doesn't seem to favor the home team.
Here's a look at the rest of the refs for Monday night's game:
- Umpire: Steve Woods
- Down Judge: Danny Short
- Line Judge: Brett Bergman
- Side Judge: Frank Steratore
- Field Judge: Jeff Shears
- Back Judge: Rich Martinez
Houston and Dallas will take the field at 8:15 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN and ABC.