AFC South Week 10 power rankings: Texans remain in control despite loss on TNF
By Randy Gurzi
Week 9 started poorly for the Houston Texans, who lost to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The loss on Halloween was not only frustrating considering the Jets had lost five in a row but it also opened the door for the Indianapolis Colts to gain ground in the AFC South.
Houston caught a break, however, as the Colts were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
With all the dust settled, let's dive into the Week 10 edition of the AFC South Power Rankings.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
There was a brief moment where the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared ready to shock the Philadelphia Eagles. Down 22-0 in the third quarter, they scored two touchdowns in under a minute and hit on two-point tries each time.
Jacksonville scored on a one-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence and then Saquon Barkley fumbled on the first snap of the ensuing drive. Travon Walker scooped the fumble and scored on an impressive 35-yard return.
Philly held them off though, winning 28-23. For the Jags, they moved them into last place while dropping them to 0-5 on the road.
3. Tennessee Titans (2-6)
Only one team from the AFC South pulled off a win this weekend and it was the Tennessee Titans. They won on a Nick Flok kick in overtime, handing the New England Patriots their seventh loss, three of which have come agianst the South.
Tennessee had a great performance from Tony Pollard who had 128 yards on 28 attempts. He was a great signing but remains one of their few trusted players.
2. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
Indianapolis had a lot of drama as they benched Anthony Richardson and went with Joe Flacco. The veteran was great when he filled in for an injured Richardson but not so much as the named starter.
Flacco had just 179 yards and no touchdowns in the 21-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. He wasn't alone as the offense as a whole struggled. Now at 4-5, the Colts might be spiraling.
1. Houston Texans (6-3)
The Texans can't erase the loss on Thursday night but they can learn from it. The main thing they should take away is that they need help on the offensive line.
Kenyon Green is out for the season but even when he was healthy, he was struggling. His replacement wasn't any better and C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times in the loss. If they want to make a run, that has to change.