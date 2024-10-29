When will Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins return from IR?
By Randy Gurzi
Stefon Diggs suffered a knee injury during the Houston Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. There was some instant concern since it was a non-contact injury, but the news was slow out of Houston. Finally, head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Tuesday that Diggs tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
That's a huge loss for a team that's already been dealing with several injuries. They're also suddenly thin at wide receiver with Nico Collins already on the IR.
Collins suffered a hamstring injury when recording a 67-yard touchdown in the win over the Buffalo Bills. His didn't seem significant at first but Collins wound up on the IR and has missed the past two games.
When will the Houston Texans see Nico Collins return?
Collins has to spend at least four weeks on the IR, and he's three weeks in. That means he could potentially return following their Week 9 outing with the Green Bay Packers.
The good news is that Collins is reportedly on track to return in Week 10. According to Aaron Wilson, this fits with the original timeline and there have been no setbacks.
After their Halloween contest with the Jets, the Texans return to NRG Stadium and will host the Detroit Lions in Week 10. After that, they go to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.
Unfortunately, we won't see the highly-anticipated Diggs vs. Diggs matchup we were expecting. Trevon Diggs was injured when the Cowboys faced Stefon and the Bills in 2023. He's back and should play against Houston in Week 11. But this time, his brother is the one who will miss the game.
Hopefully, for Houston, he will be going toe-to-toe with Collins by then.