Should Texans target Pro Bowl cornerback ahead of NFL trade deadline?
By Randy Gurzi
With the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 5, teams are starting to make calls. One name that suddenly has been getting attention is Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints. Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, is someone the Houston Texans would be wise to ask about.
Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in 2017, quickly asserted himself as one of the best players at his position. In eight seasons, he has 405 tackles, 88 pass defenses, and 15 interceptions.
New Orleans, however, is just 2-6 and facing a rebuild. That's why Jordan Schultz says teams are calling about his availability.
Houston isn't being linked to Latttimore but it would make sense for them to reach out.
Even with Derek Stingley, Jr. on one side and Kamari Lassiter on the other, the Texans have had one major concern — touchdowns. They're third in the NFL in yards surrendered but 29th in touchdown passes given up.
That's an area Lattimore has thrived. Over his last 24 games, the veteran has given up just one touchdown on 104 targets.
The only issue with adding the CB would be salary. Lattimore has a cap hit of $14.6 million this season and with half of the year done, that number would be manageable. From there, it gets tricky. He's set to count for $31.5 million in 2025 and $28.5 million in 2026. If Houston could find common ground on a restructured deal, this is an addition that could push their defense over the top.